NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $71,000 Position in Momo Inc (MOMO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,500 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 934,298 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Momo by 73.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,989,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,134,000 after purchasing an additional 840,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Momo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,555,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,470,000 after purchasing an additional 593,746 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TH Capital dropped their target price on Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Momo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.45 million. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

