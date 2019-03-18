NV5 Global Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Singular Research Forecasts (NVEE)

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) – Stock analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NV5 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Singular Research analyst L. Springer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVEE. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on NV5 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NVEE opened at $61.00 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $761.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 224,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $591,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $120,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,965.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.