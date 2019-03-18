Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $123,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 756.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 843,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $96,858,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,659,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,493,000 after buying an additional 160,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $100.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/oakworth-capital-inc-has-515000-stake-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.