Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 186,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 755,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $35.21 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/oberweis-asset-management-inc-acquires-900-shares-of-big-lots-inc-big.html.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.