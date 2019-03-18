Observer Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Observer has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $251,077.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00385604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.01652300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Observer’s total supply is 11,277,515,229 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

