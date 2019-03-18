Oceaneering International (OII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2019 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/10/2019 – Oceaneering International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Oceaneering International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

2/26/2019 – Oceaneering International was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Oceaneering International was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2019 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2019 – Oceaneering International was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “One of the leading suppliers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is well positioned to supply equipment for the deep-water projects and is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The buyout of Ecosse Subsea Limited extended OII’s service line capabilities within the offshore renewable energy market. The company’s strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and manageable debt-to-capital also bode well. However, OII is exposed to weakness in the offshore services market, which is likely to remain challenging throughout 2019. Tough industry conditions have also impacted Oceaneering's Subsea Products volume and backlog. Free cash flow concerns and the absence of a dividend are other headwinds in the Oceaneering story. Considering these factors, the company is expected to perform in line with the industry.”

2/5/2019 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Taking into account a host of bearish issues, the investment thesis on Oceaneering International is recalibrated to Sell. The pessimistic outlook on the oilfield equipment supplier stems from the weak market for offshore services. Oceaneering is bearing the brunt of reduced spending and delays in project awards as offshore markets are likely to remain challenging for 2019 as well. The reduced EBITDA guidance and increased capex budget for 2018 may put further pressure in its cash flows. In particular, tough industry conditions have impacted Oceaneering's Subsea Products volume and backlog. The challenges associated with the business led to lower segment revenue and operating income. Free cash flow concerns and the absence of a dividend are other headwinds in the Oceaneering story. Considering these headwinds, the company is expected to perform below the industry.”

2/4/2019 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2019 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “One of the leading suppliers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is well positioned to supply equipment for the deep-water projects and is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The buyout of Ecosse Subsea Limited extended OII’s service line capabilities within the offshore renewable energy market. The company’s strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and manageable debt-to-capital also bode well. However, OII is exposed to weakness in the offshore services market, which is likely to remain challenging through the first half of 2019. Tough industry conditions have also impacted Oceaneering's Subsea Products volume and backlog. Free cash flow concerns and the absence of a dividend are other headwinds in the Oceaneering story. Considering these factors, the company is expected to perform in line with the industry. “

1/17/2019 – Oceaneering International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2019 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “One of the leading suppliers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is well positioned to supply equipment for the deep-water projects and is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The buyout of Ecosse Subsea Limited extended OII’s service line capabilities within the offshore renewable energy market. The company’s strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and manageable debt-to-capital also bode well. However, OII is exposed to weakness in the offshore services market, which is likely to remain challenging through the first half of 2019. Tough industry conditions have also impacted Oceaneering's Subsea Products volume and backlog. Free cash flow concerns and the absence of a dividend are other headwinds in the Oceaneering story. Considering these factors, the company is expected to perform in line with the industry.”

OII stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. 1,408,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.00. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP David K. Lawrence bought 2,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan R. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,277,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 917,174 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,481,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 764,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,067.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 759,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 735,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,761,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 694,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

