Oceaneering International (OII) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

OII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan R. Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Lawrence acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,277,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after buying an additional 917,174 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,481,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 764,010 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 759,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 735,541 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,761,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 694,036 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

