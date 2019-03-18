Octoin Coin Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $58,147.00 and approximately $1.16 million worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00389338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.01672600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229057 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.