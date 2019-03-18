Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post $450,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $340,000.00. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $340,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $12.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.27 million to $72.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,013.97% and a negative return on equity of 136.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

OCUL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 215,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,230. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 56,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $244,389.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Summer Road LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 3,784,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 757,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

