Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €45.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.76 ($47.40).

Shares of SOW opened at €32.70 ($38.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Software has a 1-year low of €30.10 ($35.00) and a 1-year high of €44.39 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

