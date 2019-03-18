Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,519 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia accounts for approximately 1.6% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,832,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after purchasing an additional 556,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 740,685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,791,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 312,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,723,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 391,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.0% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,090,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GGAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

