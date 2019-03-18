Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Increases Position in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052,237 shares during the period. Stars Group comprises 6.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 1.73% of Stars Group worth $78,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,874,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,596 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $16.52 on Monday. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.60 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

