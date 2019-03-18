Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases 4,601 Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Grupo Supervielle worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE SUPV opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $557.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.12. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in personal loans, deposit accounts, purchase and sale of foreign exchange and precious metals and credits cards.

