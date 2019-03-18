Odey Holdings AG Sells 600 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Odey Holdings AG decreased its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ViaSat comprises 4.1% of Odey Holdings AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Odey Holdings AG’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in ViaSat by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,153,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,897,000 after purchasing an additional 132,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViaSat by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in ViaSat by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ViaSat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ViaSat by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $75,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,840,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,969 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of VSAT opened at $77.74 on Monday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

