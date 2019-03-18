Omnitude Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,403.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $23,403.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00001603 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,381,257 tokens. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

