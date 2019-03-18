OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Bought by Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,485 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for 29.6% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $31,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of OneMain by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,706. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.52. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.46 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

