Ontology Hits Market Capitalization of $535.14 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00026927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BitMart and Bibox. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $535.14 million and $70.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008338 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001422 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,823,234 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bibox, HitBTC, Binance, BCEX, BitMart, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Hotbit, Indodax, Upbit, Koinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

