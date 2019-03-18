Open Trading Network (OTN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $138,165.00 and $102.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00388831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.01669357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

