Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $147,000 in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 286,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

