Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $155,000 in Onespan Inc (OSPN) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.81 on Monday. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Onespan had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.94 million. Onespan’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

