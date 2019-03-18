Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 106,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,024 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.03. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

