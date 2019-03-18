Ormeus Coin (ORME) Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 1,862.2% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00028956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinBene, Coinbe and Bibox. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00388519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.01673737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004867 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia, C-CEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

