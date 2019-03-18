Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.36 million, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 68,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

