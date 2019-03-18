Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $375,159.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,155.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,928 shares of company stock worth $6,771,979. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oshkosh to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/oshkosh-corp-osk-stake-lessened-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.