PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $46.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.39 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $295.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 133,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after buying an additional 294,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

