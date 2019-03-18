Partner Fund Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,353,987 Equillium (EQ)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,353,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Equillium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $10,058,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

NYSE EQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,000. Equillium has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

EQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

