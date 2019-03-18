Partner Fund Management L.P. Trims Stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

Partner Fund Management L.P. cut its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274,077 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 1.27% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.69 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $66,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $361,524.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

