Partner Investment Management L.P. Has $980,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Partner Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden accounts for 1.2% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of MSG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.57. 7,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.54. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $236.78 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/partner-investment-management-l-p-has-980000-stake-in-madison-square-garden-co-msg.html.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.