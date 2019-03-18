Partner Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,184 SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,999,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,700,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after buying an additional 262,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after buying an additional 262,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,818,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,831,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,433,000 after buying an additional 283,077 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.45.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.84. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,039. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.92. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $188.82.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 49,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $7,964,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,922,552.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $249,379.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,086,218.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,066. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

