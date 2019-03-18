Partner Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Partner Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accuray by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Accuray by 110.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.59. 8,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,749. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

