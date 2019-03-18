Patriot National Bancorp’s (PNBK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Brean Capital

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.96% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

