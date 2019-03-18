PayCoin (XPY) Market Cap Achieves $169,919.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. In the last week, PayCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. PayCoin has a market cap of $169,919.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000400 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

