Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payment Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Payment Data Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Payment Data Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Payment Data Systems.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Payment Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $47,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.04% of Payment Data Systems worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYDS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,384. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.95. Payment Data Systems has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

