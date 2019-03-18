PDC Energy (PDCE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PDC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded PDC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.85.

PDCE stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $51,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 114.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

