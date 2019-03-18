Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 117.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

PFLT stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $503.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

