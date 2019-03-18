Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.79 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $23.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $24.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,725,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 178.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

