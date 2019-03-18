Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,045,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sterling Global Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $644,785.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,376,516.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,992,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,826 shares of company stock worth $13,346,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

