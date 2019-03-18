PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.72 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

