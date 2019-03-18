PHX Energy Services (PHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.33

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 27250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. The stock has a market cap of $173.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and Russia. The company offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling (MWD), P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services.

