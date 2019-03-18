Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Holdings Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $95.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $96.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $128,981.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock worth $3,906,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

