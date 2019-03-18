Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Pioneer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pioneer Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pioneer Coin has a market capitalization of $7,352.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pioneer Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,867,550 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,117 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com.

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pioneer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

