Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $135.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

In related news, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at $37,154,576.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

