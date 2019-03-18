Platinum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar. One Platinum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00386380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.01677281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board.

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

