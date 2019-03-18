Pluralsight Inc (PS) Receives $36.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price objective for the company.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Scott D. Dorsey sold 47,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,347,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 7,943,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $225,348,073.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,193,491 shares of company stock valued at $260,944,433.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,058,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.14.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

