PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,145 Shares of ALLETE Inc (ALE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 46.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $83.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.29. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $322,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,707.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

