PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,671 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $69.30 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at $134,693.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,650. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

