PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $320.52 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $320,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,049,000 after buying an additional 3,387,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,010,000 after buying an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,513,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $55.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

