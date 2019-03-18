PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in CorVel Co. (CRVL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3,695.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $31,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,952,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,209,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,415. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

