PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,642,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,904 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

