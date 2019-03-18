Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 187,582 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,582 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 9.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ServiceNow worth $109,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,129,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,220,000 after purchasing an additional 592,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total value of $5,246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $381,563.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,256 shares of company stock valued at $51,365,211. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.26. 276,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,691. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 187,582 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/praesidium-investment-management-company-llc-acquires-187582-shares-of-servicenow-inc-now.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.